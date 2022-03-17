$400 gas rebate proposed for all California taxpayers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $400 gas rebate for every Californian taxpayer has been proposed by a group of state assemblymembers.

The proposal was announced by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris’ office on Wednesday. If approved, it would use $9 billion of the state’s budget surplus to provide a $400 rebate to every taxpayer in California.

The announcement adds that the rebate would cover the 51.1 cent gas tax for one full year of weekly fill-ups for a car with a 15-gallon tank. If approved, the rebate would cover every tax-paying California resident – even those who do not drive – as the cost of living is also rising due to the increasing cost of fuel.

The proposal is set to be officially announced on Thursday at around 9:00 a.m. outside the State Capitol.

As well as Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, other state assemblymembers taking part in the announcement include Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Jesse Gabriel, Adam Gray, Jacqui Irwin, Evan Low, Chad Mayes, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva and Carlos Villapudua.

