With the weather getting warmer and the summer months rushing towards us, fishing and camping at a nearby lake might be something you will want to do. If you’re looking to get away from the daily grind, spend some time outside, and become one with nature there’s a destination I recently learned about that’s around a 45-minute drive away where you can fish, camp out, and toast marshmallows under the stars.

EL PASO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO