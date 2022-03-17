Great Falls students shine at state Geography Bee

The University of Montana, in partnership with the International Academic Competitions ( IAC ), hosted a Geography Bee on Sunday, March 13 - and students from Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls shined.

Eighth-grade students Aidan Miller, Noah Fladager, and Weston TeSlaa all finished in the top 50% of their division and earned the opportunity to compete at the U.S. Geography Championships in Florida in June.

Miller was the overall champion for eighth-grade; Fladager finished in third place, and TeSlaa finished fifth.

Miller and Fladager, by finishing in the top 25%, also earned the opportunity to compete in the International Geography Championships in Vermont in July.

David Madden - the founder of IAC and a 19-day "Jeopardy!" champion - says these kids are learning about so much more.

“Graphic education often gets short shrift," said Madden. "In the American education system it is rarely taught as a stand-alone course. But it's so important for an understanding of what's going on in the world.”



