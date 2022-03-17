ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

ALEA: 11-year-old killed, several others injured in Lowndes County crash involving six vehicles

By Jolyn Hannah
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A six vehicle crash in Lowndes County, Alabama has claimed the life of an 11-year-old and hospitalized several others. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on March 13, 2022 on Interstate 65, ten miles east of Hayneville.

Officials said the 11-year-old was killed when a 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Ricky L. Gray, of Florida, struck a 2016 Nissan Maxima in which the child was a passenger. The Maxima, driven by Charasma K. Moseley, of Tennessee, was then forced off the roadway. The Freightliner then struck a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Brian T. Buerkle, of Ohio. After striking the 2009 Camry, the Freightliner struck the rear end of a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Desmond D. Bradley, of Georgia. The 2018 Camry was then forced into the rear end of a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Paul C. Harris, of Alabama, and a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Tracy M. Powell, also of Alabama.

Mechanic dies after being crushed by vehicle at Rivertown Ford

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moseley and another of her passengers, Lauren Moseley, 21, were transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Also transported to Baptist Medical Center South were Bradley and his passenger Andrea D. Thomas, 29.

Buerkle was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment.

“Reckless, dangerous and criminal,” teens terrorize public spaces with fake handguns

An infant and a 4-year-old were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. ALEA officials did not say which vehicle(s) they were traveling in.

The crash remains under investigation.

