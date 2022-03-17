ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New solar projects spur Dominion rate increase

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HR11m_0ehQYwp200

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes.

The State Corporation Commission approved the plan Tuesday.

Dominion said the projects will result in a monthly rate increase of about $1.13 for the average residential customer.

Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs.

Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

For comparison sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Maryland lawmakers approve gas tax holiday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, state lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the emergency 30-day gas tax holiday. This legislation is expected to save Maryland drivers about 37 cents per gallon. Overall, Maryland drivers are expected to save about $100 million. The state is able to afford this gas holiday due to a projected budget surplus […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Dominion Energy#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WAVY News 10

Roanoke councilman pleads no contest to embezzlement, steps down from seat on city council

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: WFXR News learned that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has stepped down from his seat on city council. Jeffrey’s forfeiture of his city council seat comes after being convicted of felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and pleading no contest to embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NEEO). […]
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy