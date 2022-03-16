What it takes to win John’s Incredible Pizza Kids Cook-off

Camp Fire members are celebrating “Absolutely Incredible Kid Day” on March 17. Each year, Camp Fire honors the nation’s youth by asking adults to write, post, text, email and tag (#AIKD) notes of encouragement and inspiration to youth everywhere. It is a simple, meaningful way to let youth know how much they are appreciated. Pictured in back row (from left) are Grace Ford, Karlee Strapazzon, Emma Aeschbacher and front row (from left) Karynn McKinney, Kora Aeschbacher, Devon Clark and Shania Gilbert. Camp Fire is also celebrating its 112th birthday this week. For information about Camp Fire programs and summer camp, call 330 386-0645. (Submitted photo)

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO