See how this Southeast Texas Irishman celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Cormac Kelly, a native of Ireland, hosts a semi-annual St. Patrick's Day party in his home in Beaumont. He invites friends from his church, Praise Church, and provides a menu the guests couldn't get from American stores. (courtesy of Cormac Kelly)

Almost every year on St. Patrick’s Day, a few lucky Southeast Texas locals get to celebrate the traditional Irish way with Cormac Kelly — a Beaumont transplant.

“For St. Patrick's Day, I really like to show people Irish stuff,” said the 28-year old, who hails from a small village in Ireland called Killeshin, about an hour from Dublin. “I'll cook an Irish meal and we'll have Guinness and we'll have Irish whiskey. I'll go out and source a bunch of stuff and I'll buy a bunch of food online that you don't buy in the stores, and I'll give people a real Irish experience.”

Last year, he did what they call a “full Irish,” which is breakfast for dinner. The meal consisted of sausage, eggs, baked beans, brown soda bread and bacon, which the Irish call “rashers.” For dessert, he baked a Baileys Irish Cream cheesecake.

“This year, we're doing an Irish whiskey-glazed salmon with a dish called colcannon - it's kind of like a mashed potato with green onion and diced cabbage mixed through it,” he said. “I try to treat them to real dishes that they would never find. And then we'll do dessert. This year, we're doing Bluebell vanilla ice cream and Guinness floats. I have fun with it. We all have a good time.”

Kelly moved to Beaumont from his town on the border between Carlow and Laois counties about five years ago to attend Lamar University, where he had a track scholarship. Growing up, he was always better at endurance sports like running and rowing, than native Irish sports like Gaelic football and hurling, which he said is similar to hockey.

He met his wife, Shelby, at the dining hall at Lamar, and together they built a community of friends at their place of worship, Praise Church. The guests he invites to the party are mostly people from their Bible study.

Kelly was raised Catholic and was an atheist for a few years but became a non-denominational Christian at a church in the United States when he heard anew the story of Jesus and his offering of forgiveness and eternal life. It wasn’t something that hit home for him when he heard the story in Catholic church.

“I was like, ‘Holy cow, this just changed my life,’” he said, reflecting on the experience in America.

Even still, Kelly wants to celebrate this saint who did so much for the Catholic church in his home country.

“St. Patrick was the original missionary for the gospel,” Kelly said. “He spread the gospel throughout all of Ireland, and that's the reason why Ireland's Catholic - it would be from his influence back hundreds of years ago. He's like the ultimate missionary.”

As the holiday has gone international, it has become a much more secular event. Still, there are differences between how people celebrate it on opposite sides of the Atlantic. It turns out that the “Luck of the Irish” is not something Irish people really buy into.

Whereas Americans connect the clover to luck, Kelly grew up with a different legend.

“I think it's like a commercialized, Americanized thing. I don’t really know where it came from,” he said. “(St. Patrick) used the clover, or the shamrock, to illustrate the Trinity-Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

Kelly works for ExxonMobil, and his life looks different from his country’s patron saint. But he thinks there is something for every Christian to learn from Patrick’s example.

“I think we should all be on mission, no matter where we are,” he said. “We're all on our own mission fields.”

Back in Kelly’s hometown, this Thursday is going to look different than how Kelly will celebrate the holiday in Beaumont. In Ireland, they will have parades with schoolchildren, drums and a pipe band led by a bagpiper. People will dress up, pin shamrocks to their lapel and dye their hair green.

Kelly will not be dying his hair green this year — he’s going to stick to a green shirt and a pair of green and white Nikes — but after the meal, he and his friends might share a special tradition.

Many young people in Ireland have dropped the tradition, he said. But older generations still participate.

“The entertainment for the evening is provided by the guests,” he said of the tradition called a ramble. “Everybody does a party piece. It's whatever you bring to the table. So, some people sing a song, some people tell a poem, some people have a story or a joke, you know, and it's just fun. You can join or not, you can participate or not, it's up to you.”

