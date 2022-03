As full-grown adults, we’re allowed to post whatever we want whenever we want on Instagram and Twitter and Snapchat. Naturally, we share the best of ourselves — the parties, the beaches, the cocktails — and not watching Netflix on a laptop in bed, our crowded commuter bus, our hangovers. But what if we couldn’t choose when or what to post? What if social media caught us off guard and asked us to share our life at random?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO