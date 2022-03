ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hall Fletcher Elementary's robotics team recently competed at the state level and for the second year in a row, came home state champions. After finishing in the top 10 at qualifying events at the North Carolina VEX Robotics State Championship, all four Hall Fletcher robotics teams were invited to compete. Not only did the STEAM students win state titles, but they also won the Excellence Award and the Build Award at the competition.

