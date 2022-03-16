ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draft Drone Policies Ready for Public Review and Input

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUgre_0ehQFzZy00

The City of Phoenix is seeking public input as it develops a new Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) “drone" program.

The Phoenix City Council voted on February 16, 2022 to approve moving forward with a drone program which includes meetings throughout the city where members of the public can help craft the policies and procedures.

Draft policies are available for review including the city-wide Administrative Regulation which outlines the purpose of the drone as well as policy requirements focused on the privacy and safety of Phoenix residents, businesses, visitors, and the general public.

The Phoenix Fire and Phoenix Police departments have specific policies related to the use of drones by those agencies. The Standard Operating Procedures for the Fire Department as well as the proposed Police Department's Operations Order for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Use Guidelines​ are available for review in draft form.

The City has established several opportunities for the public to comment on these draft documents.

The following meetings are currently available, with more still to be scheduled in council districts throughout the city.

MeetingDateLocation

District 2: Councilman Jim WaringTBDTBD

District 3: Councilwoman Debra StarkWednesday, March 16 at 6PMPatina Mountain Preserve - 1431 E. Dunlap

District 4: Vice Mayor Laura PastorWednesday, March 30 at 6PMWebex- Translation Available

District 5: Councilwoman Betty Guardado Tuesday, March 1 Neighborhood Leaders Meeting Webex- Translation Available

District 6: Councilman Sal DiCiccioTBDTBD

District 7: Councilwoman Yassamin AnsariTBDTBD

District 8: Councilmember Carlos GarciaTBDTBD

City-wide

Monday, March 28 at 5PM

Webex- Translation Available

Once approved, Phoenix will join more than 1,500 public safety agencies across the country and at least three dozen in Arizona using drone technology.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

