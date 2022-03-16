ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eternals' Chloé Zhao knew the MCU movie would get a mixed response

Cover picture for the articleEternals director Chloé Zhao predicted that her MCU blockbuster would open to mixed responses. Released in November 2021 – nine months later than originally planned due to COVID-19 – the Oscar-winner's cosmic epic made over $400 million globally, yet it remains stuck below 50% on Rotten...

Chloé Zhao Reckons With ‘Eternals’ Dividing Fans: Its Style ‘Made People Uncomfortable’

While Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals” managed to gross $402 million worldwide at the pandemic box office, the film strongly divided critics and Marvel fans. “Eternals” boasts a 47% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated Marvel movie on the aggregation website (yes, even lower than “Thor: The Dark World”). In a new interview with Empire magazine, Zhao opened up for the first time in detail about the polarizing reception to her Marvel movie.
