Whiskey Way grand opening celebration well received by community; open seven days a week

A gorgeous open-faced tart made with frozen summer fruits is a nice way to celebrate Pi(e) Day. Nicole Walsh, owner with her husband, Jon Goodman, of Clear Flour Bread in Brookline, makes this irresistible, buttery tart. You'll need about three cups of frozen berries and the combinations are only limited by your imagination. For this one, Walsh suggests strawberries and blackberries. The dough ingredients are frozen before you work with them, so they're really cold, and they're made in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Once you've prepared and refrigerated the dough, roll it out, brush it with egg wash, and spread the filling in a circle in the middle. Then fold up the sides to form a square with berries peeking through the center. Top the berries with a brown sugar crumb and bake till golden. Once it's cooled, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. You can double this recipe easily -- and you should. Take the second one to a friend to share the pi(e) love.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO