ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Whiskey Way grand opening celebration well received by community; open seven days a week

chetekalert.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiskey Way owners, Brianna Olson and Travis Turner would like to thank everyone who came out to celebrate their grand opening. “We had...

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Grand Opening Of Go Green Community Fresh Market Has Englewood Residents Excited

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new grocery store is bringing hope to the Englewood community, and its grand opening Monday came with emotions for hundreds of residents. CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked to some who say their first visit certainly will not be their last. Ziamiah Akil was quite happy to be one of the first in line at the Go Green Community Fresh Market, at 1208 W. 63rd St. at Racine Avenue. She was eager to talk about what was in her basket – bean pie, salmon, lamb. “My mom loves lamb, and it’s hard to find lamb,” Akil said. The food, she said...
CHICAGO, IL
Morgan County Citizen

The Madison Assisted Living celebrates grand opening

City of Madison officials, business leaders, staff and community members met last Tuesday to celebrate the official opening of The Madison Assisted Living facility on Hancock Street. For more than a year owner Pat Reams has worked to repurpose the old Avado Brands corporate headquarters into a beautiful assisted living...
MADISON, GA
CBS Austin

Austin ISD celebrates grand opening of new Rosedale School

Austin ISD celebrated the grand opening of the new modernized Rosedale School campus on Monday. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as remarks from Rosedale Principal Elizabeth Dickey and Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde, among others. Rosedale serves students between the ages of three and 22 with...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Turner
ABC4

High West Whiskey Lounge opens at Deer Valley

DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The High West Whiskey Lounge is opening at Deer Valley Resort and will be featuring an airstream bar! High West Distillery has partnered with the resort for a three day pop-up lounge to bring their signature whiskey and cocktails to skiers mid-mountain. The pop-up will feature a new “Silver Saloon” […]
PARK CITY, UT
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Spend your days with Whiskey

Whiskey is a 4-year-old, 12-pound Jack Russell terrier mix. He’s a small dog and kid friendly. He’s housebroken and crate trained with door open. He’d be great with a secured fenced-in yard or going for walks 4-5 times a day, and his foster is working on him not being reactive to people and other dogs when leash walking. He loves chew toys, tug of war, a kong stuffed with a treat and playing fetch. He loves to cuddle on the couch and sleep with his people in their bed. He’s energetic, playful, loyal, alert, intelligent, cuddly and affectionate.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Food Drink
Boston Globe

Recipe: Clear Flour Bread’s open-faced rustic fruit tart is a fine way to celebrate Pi(e) Day

A gorgeous open-faced tart made with frozen summer fruits is a nice way to celebrate Pi(e) Day. Nicole Walsh, owner with her husband, Jon Goodman, of Clear Flour Bread in Brookline, makes this irresistible, buttery tart. You'll need about three cups of frozen berries and the combinations are only limited by your imagination. For this one, Walsh suggests strawberries and blackberries. The dough ingredients are frozen before you work with them, so they're really cold, and they're made in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Once you've prepared and refrigerated the dough, roll it out, brush it with egg wash, and spread the filling in a circle in the middle. Then fold up the sides to form a square with berries peeking through the center. Top the berries with a brown sugar crumb and bake till golden. Once it's cooled, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. You can double this recipe easily -- and you should. Take the second one to a friend to share the pi(e) love.
BROOKLINE, MA
WIBX 950

New Restaurant in Baggs Square, Utica Celebrates Grand Opening

This isn't cheesy, this is really exciting news for one local couple who risked so much to live out their dreams. They have officially expanded to open a second location of their very successful restaurant in Clinton and are now open to the general public. The Compound opened the eatery...
UTICA, NY
1470 WFNT

Davison Tattoo Shop to Host Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

Genesee County's newest tattoo shop is getting ready to explode with its grand opening celebration this weekend. Time Bomb Tattoo owners Raymond Michalski and Kortney Karat opened their doors to the public back in January but this weekend they'll make it official by inviting everyone from the community out for the grand opening.
DAVISON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Balanced Foods celebrates grand opening of Atascocita location

Balanced Foods celebrated the grand opening of its new Atascocita location March 6. Located at 6717 FM 1960, the national health food franchise sells ready-made, healthy meals that customers can take on the go. Additionally, the store offers free nutritional consultations to help patrons create customized meal plans tailored to fit their needs. 346-463-8198. www.balancedfoods.com.
ATASCOCITA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy