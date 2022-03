Molly McCann is spinning and winning and everyone is talking about it. “Meatball” scored a surefire “Knockout of the Year” candidate at The O2 in London, blasting Luana Carolina with a spinning elbow that left Carolina out cold on the mat. It was the exclamation point on what was already a history-making night for McCann: The Liverpool native already became the first Englishwoman to compete on a UFC main card in London when she made the walk to the octagon on Saturday, and she is also the first woman to score a spinning elbow knockout in UFC history.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO