Well!!! I, for one, am appalled at the comments Scarlett Johanssen recently made on the Drew Barrymore Show. She stated that she would never have dated her now husband, Colin Jost of SNL"s Weekend Update fame, when he was in High School. Seemingly because of his looks. Particularly, his hair was off putting to the Marvel actor. When asked about Mr. Jost's hair style back in the day, Ms. Johansson replied "oh yeah, with the mushroom cut?" Was that was some kind of veiled phallic reference? Either way, it's still uncalled for and demeaning and, at the very least, hairstyle shaming. Watching Drew and Scarlett, two of Hollywood's beautiful females, laugh and make fun of a teen boy's looks was very concerning.

19 HOURS AGO