Here's the most important thing to know about the M1 iPad Air that Apple introduced last week: it didn't raise the price. It still has the same $599 price tag for the base model (though you should spring for the upgrade to the 256GB model). So what, you might ask? Well, the iPad Air is now powered by the M1 system on a chip--the same processor in the MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac mini.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO