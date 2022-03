APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District promoted from within to hire its next superintendent. The school board named Greg Hartjes to assume the duties of superintendent on July 1. Hartjes has been with the school district for 30 years. He’s been its chief financial officer since 2017. Before that, he was principal at Appleton West High School, Appleton Technical Academy, and Renaissance School for the Arts. He’s also been a math teacher, associate principal and basketball coach.

APPLETON, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO