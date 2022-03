Gas prices are going through the roof. Right now, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the U.S. is well over $4 per gallon ($4.33 per gallon on March 14). And that's a national average – prices are much higher in some parts of the country (well over $5 per gallon in California). Plus, there's no sign of a retreat any time soon, so who knows how high gas prices will go. The Biden administration is looking for a way to help reduce the pain at the pump – but the options are limited. Encouraging greater oil production and tapping the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve are certainly on the table, but what about a gas tax holiday?

