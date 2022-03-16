‘A whole new ugly’: Realtor condemns swastika vandalism, offers $5K reward for information leading to arrest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Nearly two years after a San Francisco man was gunned down in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a reward has been offered leading to an arrest in the case. According to San Francisco Police, 35-year-old Mark Anthony Hughes was found shot on Jones Street on March 14, 2020, shortly before 2 a.m. Jones was shot multiple times and despite life-saving efforts from first responders, died at the scene from his injuries. Additional details about the shooting or any potential suspects was not immediately available. Mark Anthony Hughes was found shot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin on March 14, 2020. (SFPD) Police have authorized a $25,000 for information in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Francis Graves of the department’s homicide detail at 415-553-9099 during business hours. Tips are also accepted at the SFPD tipline at 415-575-4444 or by texting “TIP411,” beginning the message with “SFPD”.

