Vandalism

‘A whole new ugly’: Realtor condemns swastika vandalism, offers $5K reward for information leading to arrest

By Frances Ruth Harris
advertisernewssouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Facebook, Lisa McAteer called it a hate crime. It was the second time since December that her realty business was vandalized. The images of three people — Alex McAteer, Lisa McAteer, and Carl Will — are depicted on the side of the McAteer and Will Real Estate moving truck. Red...

