Henderson man charged in death of 5 year-old son

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A 5-year-old Henderson boy is dead and his father is charged in his death.

Henderson police and fire departments responded to a call of an unconscious child who wasn't breathing at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Center Street, near Burkholder.

Henderson police said that despite all their efforts they were unable to save the boy’s life. And he was pronounced dead at the scene.

33-year-old Gerald Oglesby, was taken into custody and is facing a charge of Open murder, police said. Oglesby has been booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

No other details in the case have been released, and police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, or 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link .