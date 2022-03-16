Ex-CEO of antifraud startup pleads guilty to defrauding investors

(Reuters) - The former CEO of cyberfraud prevention company NS8 Inc pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to lying about the company's finances to solicit $123 million in investments.

Adam Rogas, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in September 2020 after prosecutors alleged he doctored NS8's bank statements to inflate revenues by tens of millions of dollars. He pleaded guilty to securities fraud and agreed to forfeit $17.5 million he received from the scheme, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Rogas had been held accountable for being "the proverbial fox guarding the henhouse" by defrauding investors "while claiming to be in the fraud prevention business."

William Sullivan of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, who represents Rogas, said his client "accepted full responsibility for the consequences of his unfortunate and uncharacteristic actions," which he said "were only intended to afford NS8 sufficient time to sustain itself and to ultimately thrive" for the benefit of customers, employees and investors.

NS8 raised $123 million in two offerings of preferred stock to accredited investors in 2019 and 2020 using falsified account statements, prosecutors said.

Venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and AXA Venture Partners were the lead investors in the offerings, NS8 said in a press release at the time.

After securing the second round of funding, NS8 bought back company stock in a tender offer, including $17.5 million in stock held by Rogas, prosecutors said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel civil lawsuit.

Soon after the criminal case was announced, NS8 terminated 200 employees, according to a lawsuit it filed against the company. It filed for bankruptcy in October 2020.

The cases are United States v. Rogas and SEC v. Rogas, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nos. 20-cr-00539 and 20-cv-07628.

For the United States: Richard Cooper and Jared Lenow of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

For the SEC: Polly Atkinson of the SEC's Denver Regional Office

For Rogas: William Sullivan of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from Rogas’ counsel.)

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com