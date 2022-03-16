Russia's Sberbank blasts bid for asset freeze in $1 bln U.S. case

(Reuters) - Sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion have sparked a longshot bid to freeze the assets of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, in U.S. court, with a former top Russian Olympic official arguing his $1 billion lawsuit against the bank hangs in the balance.

Lawyers for Sberbank this week warned a federal judge in Manhattan against freezing the bank's assets in the case, saying the move would surpass the scope of U.S. sanctions and invite "unpredictable" consequences for the bank's customers.

They asked U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan on Monday to deny the asset freeze requested by Akhmed Bilalov, a former Russian National Olympic Committee leader who said the sanctions against Sberbank could hinder his ability to collect any judgment he wins in the case.

Bilalov sued the bank and its chief executive in 2020, claiming they took steps in the years before the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi to wrest control of his real estate holding company there.

Sanctions law expert Tom Firestone at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan in Washington, D.C., said Bilalov faces a high bar in trying to convince the court to restrain Sberbank's assets.

Bilalov would need to make a "compelling case" that he was likely to prevail and that there is a risk the sanctions could put Sberbank's assets out of reach, Firestone said. "It sounds like the plaintiffs have a very substantial burden to meet," he said.

New York-founded law firms White & Case and Debevoise & Plimpton are defending Sberbank in the case but now plan to withdraw from it, part of a wave of legal industry defections from Russian clients after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine last month.

A White & Case spokesperson on Tuesday declined to comment.

The lawsuit seeks $1 billion in damages, claiming the defendants sought to "steal" Bilalov's company "based on the income potential it provided" surrounding the 2014 Olympics. Bilalov also alleged the defendants were involved in an effort to poison him with mercury.

Sberbank's lawyers have moved to dismiss the case. They say the defendants are immune from liability in the U.S. courts and argue Sberbank's assets are beyond the court's reach. No evidence supports Bilalov's poisoning claim, they contend.

Bilalov's attorney Irina Shpigel asked for the asset freeze on March 8, saying it would "prevent the dissipation or removal of funds to foreign accounts or elsewhere, which would also thwart satisfaction of an eventual monetary judgment."

New sanctions imposed in late February prohibit U.S. banks from opening a Sberbank account and processing transactions that involve the bank.

Shpigel acknowledged "there is a high threshold" to require an asset freeze but told Reuters "the situation is very unique."

An order restraining Sberbank's assets "would effectively bar defendants from conducting their day-to-day business, serving their customers' needs, and meeting their contractual obligations to third parties," the bank's lawyers said in Monday's filing.

Bilalov's argument that sanctions could leave the bank unable to pay a future judgment is "speculative and baseless," they said.

The case is Bilalov v. Gref, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-09153.

For plaintiff: Irina Shpigel of Shpigel and Associates

For defendants: William Taft V of Debevoise & Plimpton; and Claire DeLelle of White & Case

