Nielsen settles investor fraud claims for $73 mln

By Jody Godoy
Reuters
 2 days ago
(Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc has agreed to pay $73 million to settle shareholders' claims that the TV ratings company misled investors about its retail analytics business and the impact of European privacy regulations.

Investors on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan to approve the deal. They had come to a confidential agreement with the company in late February, according to court filings.

Attorneys for Nielsen did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday. The company did not admit to the allegations as part of the settlement.

The proposed deal comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that a consortium of private equity firms including Elliott Management Corp is in talks to buy Nielsen for about $15 billion including debt.

Shareholders sued in 2018, alleging the company had made misstatements about the strength of its retail analytics business.

They also accused the company of downplaying how the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which restricts how companies can share consumers' personal information, would impact its viewership analytics business.

Nielsen sold its retail data unit in 2020 for $2.7 billion to sharpen focus on its media business.

The case is In Re: Nielsen Holdings Plc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District Of New York, No. 18-cv-07143.

For Nielsen: Paul Curnin, Craig Waldman and Tyler Anger of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

For investors: Carol Villegas of Labaton Sucharow; and Shawn Williams of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

