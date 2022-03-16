ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

SBA can deny PPP loan because of bankruptcy, appeals court rules

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27clrg_0ehPaqWv00

(Reuters) - The Small Business Administration was within its rights to deny pandemic relief to a non-profit hospital based on the fact it was in bankruptcy, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a decision that while bankruptcy law does prohibit government entities from denying a debtor a permit, license, or “other similar grant” due to its bankrupt status, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provided funding to small businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, did not qualify as such a grant because the funding it offered came in the form of a loan.

Though many courts have weighed in on whether PPP funding qualifies as a grant, the 2nd Circuit is the first appeals court to rule on the issue.

The three-judge panel vacated a June 2020 ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Colleen Brown in Vermont that held the SBA could not reject Springfield Hospital Inc’s application for PPP funding.

Lawyers for the hospital and a spokesperson for the SBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems Inc, a Vermont-based critical access hospital and medical services provider, filed for Chapter 11 protection in June 2019 but continued operations during the bankruptcy. It applied for $3.6 million in PPP funds while in bankruptcy.

The government's loan program was enacted in March 2020 to provide small businesses funding to help with payroll and operating expenses during the pandemic. The SBA has disbursed nearly $800 billion in PPP loans.

Springfield sued the SBA in April 2020 after it rejected the hospital's request for funding. In response, the SBA argued that the funds it distributed through the PPP were loans, not grants protected by bankruptcy law.

The hospital was approved to exit Chapter 11 in December 2020.

In Wednesday’s decision, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Bianco, the panel concluded that just because the SBA forgives many of the loans, that does not automatically qualify them as grants. Rather, businesses must meet certain financial criteria to obtain loan forgiveness, it said.

“In short, the mere existence of a forgiveness option does not turn the PPP into a grant of ‘free money,’ as the bankruptcy court characterized it,” Bianco wrote.

The case is Springfield Hospital Inc v. Guzman, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3902.

For Springfield: Andrew Helman of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum; and Adam Prescott and D. Sam Anderson of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

For the SBA: Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton; Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Jonathan Ophardt; and Joseph Salzman, Mark Stern and Lindsay Powell of the U.S. Department of Justice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Schumer calls on SBA to postpone repayment of COVID-19 loans

Sen. Chuck Schumer, citing the struggles of small businesses on Long Island, wants to give holders of federal COVID-19 disaster loans more time before they must begin making payments. The U.S. Small Business Administration said on Monday that it is "actively considering" the request. In a letter to the SBA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
Springfield, VT
Government
CNET

Navient Student Loans Have Moved to Aidvantage. But When Are Payments Due?

Federal student loan repayments have remained paused for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic. During this time, Navient, formerly one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, transferred its caseload of 5.6 million student loans to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Maximus is a federal student loan servicer and manages Navient's former student loans under the name Aidvantage.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Bankruptcies#Loan Application#The 2nd Circuit
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Biden administration cancels another $415M in student loan debt: Do you qualify?

If you borrowed federal student loans to attend a college that engaged in misconduct, you may be eligible to have your debt fully discharged under the borrower defense to repayment program. On Feb. 16, the Biden administration approved borrower defense claims for an additional 16,000 borrowers, according to the Department...
COLLEGES
Outsider.com

U.S. Department of Education Announces Big Decision on Student Loan Debts

Student loan debt remains a dynamic topic of discussion among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Americans are just beginning to seek out new employment following the layoffs and decreased wages resultant from the virus. Now, inflation further contributes to the nation’s worsening financial situation. Amid these crises, the United States Department of Education has made a major decision regarding defaulted student loan debts.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Money

This Student Loan Loophole Could Cut Parent PLUS Debt Payments in Half

Heads up, parent borrowers: you may have more options to lower your monthly student loan payments than you think. Parent PLUS loans — federal loans parents can take to cover college costs for their undergraduate students — are one of the fastest growing segments of higher education debt. At the end of 2021, parents held $105 billion in PLUS loans, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
EDUCATION
NPR

Why your student loan payments may be delayed (again)

This story first appeared in NPR's Education newsletter. Sign up to get early access to exclusive stories like this. Federal student loan payments are supposed to resume in May, more than two years after they were paused because of the pandemic. But the U.S. Department of Education recently emailed unusual guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, throwing that timing into doubt.
BUSINESS
York Dispatch Online

Eliminate interest to ease student debt crisis

President Joe Biden has canceled more than $15 billion in student loans for 675,000 borrowers, more than any other U.S. president. Still, this amounts to only about 1% of the $1.75 trillion of currently outstanding student debt. The coronavirus pandemic has put this debt crisis on hold; the suspension of...
EDUCATION
Channel 3000

Your chances of getting rid of student loan debt depend on who you are

Single mothers are more likely than single fathers to have their debts discharged in court. Heide Benser/Getty Images. To get rid of student loan debt through bankruptcy, you must prove to the court that paying back your student loans would cause an “undue hardship.” But in our peer-reviewed study of nearly 700 student loan discharge cases spanning 1985 to 2020, we found that judges’ decisions to dismiss student loans are often influenced by personal factors, such as your gender.
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

100,000 student borrowers are now able to have their debt canceled through federal student loan forgiveness program

Due to changes made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in October 2021 by the Biden administration, 100,000 student borrowers are now eligible to have their federal student loan debt wiped clean, The U.S. Department of Education announced on Wednesday. The Education Department told reporters that cancellations for those...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy