Cleveland Browns finalize flurry of moves Wednesday

By Chris Dellecese
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns were busy on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year, finalizing trades for receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Chase Winovich. Cooper, 27, is a 4-time Pro Bowler who tallied 865 receiving yards and 8 TD for Dallas last season. “I...

