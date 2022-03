Employment Department chief says money will build on work started at outset of pandemic, when claims surged. Oregon will spend more than $4.5 million from a new federal grant, one of four in the nation, to improve its reach to people who have trouble obtaining unemployment benefits. Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said the grant will enable the Oregon Employment Department to build on what it started at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago, when a surge of benefit claims overwhelmed the staff. Many claims were from people who had never applied for help or were unfamiliar with...

