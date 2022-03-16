ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Celebrating K9 Veterans Day

Citizen Tribune
 2 days ago

It was during World War I that the U.S. Military began using dogs to aid in the war effort. The brave K-9 soldiers were utilized to deliver messages between troops at great cost. It is estimated that as many as a million dogs were killed in action during the...

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Help for veterans offered at 3-day event in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Veterans and their family members can get their questions answered by the Veterans Benefits Administration on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The event will be held at the Herbert Young Community Center, located at 101 Wilkinson Ave. in Cary. Times and dates include:. Thursday, March 17: 9...
CARY, NC
SFGate

In Photos: Stamford honors K9 dogs at Veterans Memorial Park

STAMFORD — The Stamford Veterans Park Partnership held an event Sunday in Veterans Memorial Park recognizing National K9 Veterans Day. The afternoon event included a question-and-answer session with Stamford Police Department K9 Unit trainer and supervisor Sgt. Seth O’Brien as well as K9 demonstrations.
STAMFORD, CT
The Independent

Poppy Factory celebrates centenary as veteran praises it for giving him purpose

A military veteran who was suicidal has praised the Poppy Factory, which is celebrating its centenary year, for helping to give him a purpose in life.The charity, established in the aftermath of the First World War, has since grown into a national organisation providing support for ex-service personnel with health conditions to get into employment.Stephen Pleasants began volunteering with the charity after suffering a breakdown, and is now a production worker at the west London factory, manning reception, making wreaths and helping in the warehouse.Without this place...I don't know where I'd be nowMilitary veteran Stephen PleasantsThe former RAF member described...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#The U S Military#The K9 Corps#The Pacific Theater#Japanese#Navy#K9s
KBTX.com

Checking in: 11th day of every month is Buddy Check Day for veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy camaraderie, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Assemblyman’s push to observe national K9 Veterans Day

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has sponsored a proposal to recognize March 13, as K-9 Veterans Day, as an observance to honor the courage and sacrifice of military dogs in New York State. K-9 Veterans Day would ceremoniously coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the official K-9 Corps in 1942, by Joseph White, a retired military working dog handler.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
World War II

Comments / 0

Community Policy