If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Spring is an ideal time to be shopping around for an ideal sweater. As temperatures rise, you might be looking to lighten up on your outerwear, which likely includes hoodies or zip-up jackets. There’s always room in your outfit rotation for a good sweater, especially one that will carry you through the warmer seasons.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 7 Best Tablets...

APPAREL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO