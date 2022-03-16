What does the evidence say?

Steven, a servant of Christ and an under-shepherd of His people, to the Church dwelling in Madisonville. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which was signified to our brother and Apostle John by the angel, is a book of prophecy, and to many, a book of mysteries. These symbols used are for communicating great truths, of which the keynote is the revealing Jesus Christ. Indeed saints, He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the ending, the first and the last. He is He who was, who is, and who is to come. The root and the offspring of David, the bright and morning star. The blessed Son of God, yet the almighty God, Yahweh, Himself!
