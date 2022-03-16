ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What does the evidence say?

Monroe County Advocate
 1 day ago

“For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, that He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, that...

www.advocateanddemocrat.com

Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
Jesus Christ
Odessa American

Adam and Eve brought sin into the world

Told in Genesis 2:4 to 3:24, the story of Adam and Eve tells how sin came into the world and it sets up the appearance thousands of years later of Jesus Christ, who offered redemption, ministers say. The Revs. Hector Aguilar and Windsor Archie say the first people created by...
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Jesus called Christ

One of the ugliest chapters in Christian history turned on this question: Who is Jesus? More than a man? Less than absolute deity? During the years of struggle to describe his identity, no one questioned the phrase “Son of God.” But teeth gnashed, blood poured and excommunications flew over its precise meaning for one simple reason: The New Testament gives but a bare sketch of the psychology of the person of Christ.
Mercury

Faith: Each day have some quiet time

In the Bible, there’s a narrative of two sisters named Mary and Martha. One day, Jesus stopped by their home to visit. He sat down to teach. But instead of visiting with Jesus, Martha was actively working around the house; while Mary sat at Jesus’s feet listening intently to him talk and soaking in every word.
Monroe County Advocate

Follow the Lamb wherever He goes

Steven, a servant of Christ and an under-shepherd of His people, to the Church dwelling in Madisonville. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which was signified to our brother and Apostle John by the angel, is a book of prophecy, and to many, a book of mysteries. These symbols used are for communicating great truths, of which the keynote is the revealing Jesus Christ. Indeed saints, He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the ending, the first and the last. He is He who was, who is, and who is to come. The root and the offspring of David, the bright and morning star. The blessed Son of God, yet the almighty God, Yahweh, Himself!
MADISONVILLE, TN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Life Notes: Getting more from of the Bible

As I read through the Old Testament of the Bible, I find myself in the book of Exodus. When I read, I am eager to gather what I can from stories like this one:. What does this teach me about God? The Bible is actually how we learn God’s will and recognize His voice when He speaks to us. This is a primary way of developing a closer, two-way relationship with God. It is His Word, after all.
SB Nation

Science Explains What Happens To Your Soul After Death

There are so many questions that pop up whenever you think about what happens after death. Death is one such thing that is fascinating, thought-provoking and frightening at the same time. People wonder if death can be explained objectively and scientifically, or when does it begin. They are interested in finding out what near-death experiences have shown so far as well. Bottom line is, either something happens, or nothing happens at all.
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
