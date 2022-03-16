ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Just a bag of carrots

By Kathleen Kjolhaug Theology in the Trenches
Fergus Falls Daily Journal
 3 days ago

“Need anything?” was the question asked after church on Sunday. That’s code for ”the grocery store is only open until 2 p.m. We’re in town now, so if you want something you’d best speak up because I’m not coming in once we’re...

www.fergusfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Spiced Roasted Carrots and Onion

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, whisk together ras el hanout, honey, and oil. Cut carrots in half lengthwise, then again crosswise. (If there are extra-thick pieces, halve them again lengthwise, so all are about the same size.) Cut onion in half through its root, then. cut...
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Glazed Carrots with Saffron and Lime

Return skillet to medium heat and add butter. When foam subsides, return carrots to skillet with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, saffron water, lime juice, and a large pinch of salt. Cook, shaking pan occasionally, until sauce thickens slightly and coats carrots, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add lime zest and a drizzle of oil. Season to taste; serve warm or at room temperature.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Creamy Carrot, Tomato, and Ginger Soup

In a medium saucepan, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium. Add onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Add roasted vegetables with any accumulated juices and 3 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Baked Carrot-and-Leek Pilaf

Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange leeks, carrots, cinnamon, thyme, and bay leaves in a 3-quart baking dish (such as a 9-by-13-inch). Pour in oil, sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, and toss to combine. Bake until vegetables are soft and beginning to caramelize, about 1 hour. Remove from oven; stir vegetables, then sprinkle rice evenly over top without stirring together.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrots#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
NOLA.com

Thinking of pruning your trees? Don't make a single cut before reading Dan Gill's advice

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Best Storage Bags,' and They're Just $9 Apiece

If you've long stated you were planning on organizing the house — but have brushed it off for longer than you can remember — you finally have another opportunity to stay true to your word: spring cleaning. Here's a chance to get those frightening closets back under control, and all you'll need to do is snag a few storage bags to make your life easier.
SHOPPING
womansday.com

50 Small Garden Ideas to Transform Your Space

So you don’t have a sprawling lawn or a home surrounded by manicured acreage. But what you do have is a patio, a porch, a rooftop, a deck, a balcony — or even just a window. And in even the smallest among those spaces, you can create a beautiful, peaceful environment that conjures the joy of the outdoors with an array of small garden ideas designed to maximize space cleverly and creatively.
GARDENING
Lexington Herald-Leader

Bizarre-looking tree grows limbs that resemble fence rails in Alabama. Here’s how

A surreal looking tree that grew to resemble a railed fence in Alabama is fueling social media debate over how such a thing could happen naturally. The tree is part of the heavily-forested 19,624-acre Barbour Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Alabama, according to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.
WILDLIFE
Simplemost

Get A Pattern To Crochet Or Knit A Bunny Hat For Easter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Spring arrives in a few weeks! The flowers and trees will bloom, and it’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
marthastewart.com

Carrot-Parmesan Quiche

Preheat oven to 400°F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet; line with parchment, leaving an overhang on both long sides. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Trim edges to about a 1/2-inch overhang; prick dough all over with the tines of a fork.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Carrot-Poppyseed Cake with Lemon Glaze

For the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a standard loaf pan (8 by 4 inches) and line with parchment, leaving an overhang on both long sides; butter parchment. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and salt until combined. Beat butter and both sugars with a mixer on medium speed until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, then beat 3 minutes more. Add vanilla, carrot juice, and carrots; beat until well combined, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low, add flour mixture, then beat in poppy seeds just until combined.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy