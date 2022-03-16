Hot meals provide hope

Canned food gets a bad wrap. Sure some canned items are hyper-processed and leave a lot to be desired in the nutrition and flavor departments, but that's not always the case. When it comes to vegetables, the canned variety might just be one of the best choices. But, contrary to popular belief, fresh produce isn't necessarily the most flavorful or nutritious option. As Mana Medical Associates points out, some fresh veggies can sit around the grocery store and lose their nutrients. In contrast, canned and frozen produce is usually harvested at the peak of the season and processed into cans or flash-frozen sometimes as quickly as hours after being picked (via BBC).

