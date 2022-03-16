Hot meals provide hope

Borscht has its origins in Ukraine, but is popular throughout neighboring countries and beyond. I decided this Ukrainian supporter in Delaware needed to learn to make this hearty, delicious soup. I soon learned Borscht is as varied as the makers: this colorful soup can be chunky or creamy, meaty or vegetable based, sour or not and served hot or cold. However you like your Borscht, it’s basic ingredients are cabbage, potatoes, beets and onions. I prefer the hot, chunky, vegetable variety and include links to this variety of recipes. You’ll find Borscht making and eating well worth the effort. While you enjoy this iconic soup, celebrate the courageous, passionate, suffering people who created it.
