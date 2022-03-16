ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot meals provide hope

By James Allen Daily Journal
Fergus Falls Daily Journal
 3 days ago

With all the media coverage of the war in Ukraine, a lot has been reported about the plight of the Ukrainian people and coverage of many incidents including the shelling at the now decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, the leveling of once big and major cities with millions of people....

www.fergusfallsjournal.com

Boston Globe

Recipes: Three great weeknight meals featuring pork tenderloin

For a can’t-miss weeknight meal, we like to turn to succulent pork tenderloin. We often rely on one key flavor-building technique: pan-roasting. Searing a spice-crusted tenderloin on the stove top not only browns the meat, it also toasts the seasonings, heightening their flavors. Because tenderloin is easy to overcook, we finish it in the gentler, even heat of the oven. For savory-sweetness that pairs well with the lean, mild-tasting pork, fig jam mixed with briny olives and capers makes a stellar tapenade. For another option, add plump sun-dried tomatoes while deglazing the pan to make a sauce with green olives and Dijon mustard. Or, mimic the smokiness of open-fire cooking with an oregano oil spiked with smoky Spanish paprika.
Parade

47 Healthy Ground Beef Recipes the Whole Family Will Love for Everyday Meals

Ground beef is inexpensive and perfect for making dishes the whole family will enjoy. If you’re looking for some healthy ground beef recipes for everyday cooking, you’ve come to the right place. From simple low-carb meatloaf to nearly carb-free meatballs there are a lot of hearty low-carb beef...
Jose Andres
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
Mashed

The Simple Secret To Picking High-Quality Canned Tomatoes

Canned food gets a bad wrap. Sure some canned items are hyper-processed and leave a lot to be desired in the nutrition and flavor departments, but that's not always the case. When it comes to vegetables, the canned variety might just be one of the best choices. But, contrary to popular belief, fresh produce isn't necessarily the most flavorful or nutritious option. As Mana Medical Associates points out, some fresh veggies can sit around the grocery store and lose their nutrients. In contrast, canned and frozen produce is usually harvested at the peak of the season and processed into cans or flash-frozen sometimes as quickly as hours after being picked (via BBC).
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Whiskey Glazed Steak Tips

Go Providence brought us Chef Peter Pariseau from Wicked Good Bar & Grill to show us how to make Whiskey Glazed Steak Tips – perfect for St. Patrick’s Day! Check out the recipe below:. Ingredients:. 1 lb. of Sirloin. 4 oz. Broccoli. 4 oz. Cauliflower. 3 Large Idaho...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Geoffrey Zakarian's Egg Salad

Easter is almost here, and that means that a lot of people are filling their refrigerators with cartons of eggs to boil, dye, and decorate for their celebrations. But what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs after the festivities? Once they're decorated, they look pretty, but they do eventually need to be eaten. Insider reports that 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year, which likely leaves lots of people on the search for recipes that employ cooked eggs. Fortunately, chef Geoffrey Zakarian has stepped up to the plate with his own.
Cape Gazette

Ukrainian Borscht

Borscht has its origins in Ukraine, but is popular throughout neighboring countries and beyond. I decided this Ukrainian supporter in Delaware needed to learn to make this hearty, delicious soup. I soon learned Borscht is as varied as the makers: this colorful soup can be chunky or creamy, meaty or vegetable based, sour or not and served hot or cold. However you like your Borscht, it’s basic ingredients are cabbage, potatoes, beets and onions. I prefer the hot, chunky, vegetable variety and include links to this variety of recipes. You’ll find Borscht making and eating well worth the effort. While you enjoy this iconic soup, celebrate the courageous, passionate, suffering people who created it.
DELAWARE STATE
Parade

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus Is an Easy Easter Side Everyone Will Love

Proscuitto, which is thinly sliced Italian ham, transforms asparagus into a decadent finger food for a party or cookout. This easy Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus recipe from PARADE chef Jon Ashton adds a burst of tangy lemon to the salty, crunchy spears. Make more than you think you’ll need—they disappear fast!
Mashed

Jamie Oliver's Tuna Salad Recipe Uses An Unexpected Vegetable

Tuna salad has been around for a while, so it makes sense that it has countless variations. Fresh tuna. Canned tuna. Celery or pickles. Carrots. Jalapenos. Hard-boiled eggs. Mayo or yogurt. Some people even swear by adding sugar to their tuna!. Beyond just individual recipes, tuna salad also has regional...
Taste Of Home

How Jewish Food Influencer Jake Cohen Celebrates Passover

Long before his videos on how to braid made him an Instagram and TikTok star, Jake Cohen loved his Aunt Susie’s tomato-braised brisket and his mother’s matzo ball soup. But in the Cohen household, such traditional Jewish fare was reserved for High Holy Days like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, when everyone would gather at the family’s Queens, New York, apartment. “Growing up, I didn’t have a strong connection with my Jewish identity,” Jake says.
The Daily South

Quick-Pickle Cucumbers and Onions

This classic refrigerated quick-pickle is more of a common concept than an exact recipe. It involves sliced fresh cucumbers and onions, vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and pepper. Plunk the vegetables into a clean jar, stir the rest together and then pour it into the jar, cover, and refrigerate until chilled. It's so quick and easy that people who make no other homemade pickles can do it perfectly, all summer long.
Mashed

23 Underutilized Ingredients Celebrity Chefs Swear By

Celebrity chef stardom is a modern phenomenon. Our competitive nature chases thrilling cooking contest shows while our multitasking tendencies attract culinary demonstrations to de-stress from daily responsibilities. Celebrity chefs have the unique ability to bridge a gap between entertainment and mastery, bringing us into their own intimate and personal world with a passion so strong, it oozes through the television screen and establishes trust between chefs and their doting audiences.
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES

