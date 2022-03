What kind of goofus heads to Wisconsin in February?. Yes, that’s me sitting at my keyboard with my arm raised. What makes my regular winter visits to America’s Dairyland so strange is that by racking up about the same number of miles on my Prius, I could instead visit family in Florida. That’s the place they call the Sunshine State and where you hit the beach when there is snow on the ground in Wisconsin.

