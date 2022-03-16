ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Black Rifle Coffee Parent Swings to Q4 Loss; Boosts Revenue Outlook

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRC Inc., (BRCC) - Get BRC Inc Class A Report the parent of coffee retailer and coffee-bar operator Black Rifle Coffee, swung to a fourth-quarter loss from a year-earlier profit as inflation lifted costs of production and shipping, among other factors. For all of 2022, Black Rifle boosted its...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Weis Markets Posts 8% Revenue Growth In Q4

Weis Markets Inc (NYSE: WMK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.11 billion versus $1.03 billion last year. Comparable store sales increased 6.9% on an individual year-over-year basis and rose 21% on a two-year stacked basis. The operating margin was 2.7%, and operating income for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Babcock & Wilcox Clocks 28% Revenue Growth In Q4

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 28.3% year-over-year to $192.3 million, missing the consensus of $196.62 million. EPS improved to $0.30, compared to $0.09 a year ago. The operating income improved to $9.7 million, from $2.2 million, and the margin expanded by 358 bps...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Your Favorite Stock Just Got Clocked. Now What?

If a company you're interested or invested in reports decent earnings but gets clobbered on their outlook, it can be a wake up call, or an opportunity. Real Money Columnist Jonathan Heller faced that challenge recently with a retail stock called Fossil Group (FOSL) - Get Fossil Group, Inc. Report.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Chappell
Benzinga

Goodness Growth Q4 Revenue Grows 10.5% To $13.7M, Withdraws Outlook Due To Pending Acquisition By Verano

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) reported Friday financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "Our fourth quarter results reflected continued growth across most of our markets, but we continued to experience the negative impact of crop loss in Arizona we've previously discussed which occurred during the third quarter," stated chairman and chief executive officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "We continue to focus on the development of our new dispensaries in New York, as well as the construction of our new indoor cultivation facility, and expect these activities to continue through the closing of the previously-announced, pending transaction to be acquired by Verano Holdings Corp (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF). Finally, given this pending transaction, we no longer intend to provide frequent updates of our future performance expectations, and as a result are withdrawing our previous outlook at this time."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jabil Clocks 11% Revenue Growth In Q2; Boosts FY22 Outlook

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10.6% year-on-year to $7.55 billion, beating the consensus of $7.43 billion. Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 4% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue improved 19% Y/Y. Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beat the consensus of $1.47. Jabil held...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Drive Shack Reports $70.5M In Q4 Revenue

Drive Shack, owner of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, reported a 17% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $70.5 million. Despite recording a consolidated net loss of $8.6 million for the quarter, Drive Shack saw revenue increases across the company following its September launch of the brand Puttery, an interactive putting experience with food, cocktails, and music.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

iAnthus Q4 Revenue Increases 4% YoY To $47.7M, Cuts Net Loss In 2021

IAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE:IAN) (OTCPK:ITHUF) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021. Revenue totaled $47.7 million, up 4% from the same quarter in the prior year. Gross profit was $24.2 million, up 8% from the same quarter in the prior year. Gross margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosts Revenue Outlook#Brc Inc#Black Rifle Coffee#Black Rifle
Seeking Alpha

Black Rifle Coffee Company: Is The Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After De-SPAC?

BRCC is a veteran-themed, premium coffee brand. The Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRC Inc. (BRCC)) is a relatively new entrant (set up only in 2014) in the US coffee market which is estimated to be valued at over $45bn+(BRCC’s own addressable market is estimated to be around $28bn). BRCC attempts to differentiate itself from its peers by positioning itself as something of a premium, niche, community-based brand, designed to appeal to the patriotic side of the general populace. The underlying theme of the company is that it is highly veteran-focussed; the company was incidentally founded by a former green beret (who also is the current CEO), is controlled by veterans, and half the current 550-600 odd employee base is made up of veterans, reservists, and veteran spouses (incidentally, the long-term goal of the company is to hire 10000 veterans). There’s also an altruistic aspect of BRCC, in that they provide coffee donations to military and first responder units (in 2021 alone, they donated over $3m worth of coffee).
ECONOMY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won’t Like It)

The Russia invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant spike in gasoline prices that has raised costs for anyone using an automobile, including truckers, delivery drivers, commuters and ride-sharing services. Inflation had already increased the cost of doing business for everyone, but the recent escalation of gas prices over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

GameStop stock falls after retailer swings to surprise Q4 loss, confirms NFT marketplace plans

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME, +5.75% fell more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the specialty retailer swung to a surprise quarterly loss and confirmed plans to launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. GameStop said it lost $147.5 million, or $1.94 a share, in the fourth quarter, versus earnings of $80.3 million, or $1.23 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared with $2.12 billion a year ago, the company said. FactSet consensus, culled from three analysts, called for earnings of 85 cents a share on sales of $2.2 billion for the company. GameStop, part of the meme-stock phenomenon, also said it intends to launch its NFT marketplace by the end of the second quarter, without providing further details. GameStop shares ended the regular trading day up 1%.
RETAIL
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy