Vikings, G/C Austin Schlottmann agree to terms on a deal

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a much-needed boost along the offensive line after agreeing to a one-year, $1.035 million deal with veteran guard/center Austin Schlottmann, per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

There is reportedly no signing bonus or guaranteed money on the contract, which means it’s a prove-it opportunity for the 26-year-old lineman.

As an undrafted free agent out of college, Schlottmann spent the last three years playing for the Denver Broncos. He has lined up to start in only seven games in that span of time.

There’s a connection here with Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who has served as the assistant offensive line coach in Denver for the last three seasons.

The hope is that Schlottmann can help add some depth on the offensive front for the Vikings with the team potentially losing Rashod Hill and Dakota Dozier, along with Mason Cole, who already signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.