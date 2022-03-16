ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Tejon Street segment in Colorado Springs remains closed as crews work on railroad bridge overpass

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second straight day Wednesday, drivers detoured around a section of South Tejon Street while crews repair an aging railroad bridge.

City officials said that Tejon Street is closed in both directions between Fountain Boulevard and Mill Street, just south of the downtown area.

Officials said that the closure began after a routine inspection by the bridge's owner -- Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad -- found a crack in the support structure.

Crew have installed a brace to strengthen the bridge and allow rail traffic to continue.

"It's one of the oldest bridges in town," said Aaron Egbert, senior city engineer. It was built in 1902. (City founder) General Palmer was still alive when this bridge was built. It is in need of replacement. It's the railroad's responsibility to replace this bridge, but we've been trying to partner with them."

Egbert said that the affected section of Tejon likely will remain closed through the week.

The closure apparently has little effect on the Mill Street neighborhood to the east, but it is affecting several adjacent businesses that remain open south of the closure.

"It is affecting us because they have the driveway almost half-blocked," said Herb Garcia, South Tejon Motors. "And then, they have the street coned off where people can't come on the driveway. So I'm sure we've lost some customers."

Dan Tressen, who works at Total Office Solutions, Inc., said that the closure isn't having a direct impact on his business.

"But they're constantly over here inspecting this," he said. "There are probably some things that are falling out of it, falling down, and they need to get it right."

Both businesses may eventually have to close or relocate because of a $50 million plan to replace the Tejon Street bridge and another aging bridge a block away, across Nevada Avenue -- built in the late 1930s.

City of Colorado Springs

That plan also would shift the corresponding section of railroad track slightly south to straighten out an S-curve.

"That curve is why you hear the wheels squeak especially loudly," Egbert said.

He added that construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, if officials can acquire the necessary funding.

For more information, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/project/south-downtown-rail-underpass .

