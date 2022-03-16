The Aesthetic Society

Baristas taking orders; espresso machines churning; people conversing. The distant sound of the wind and cars make up the perfect white noise at cafes. These sounds somehow create the most peaceful environment for me to focus in. Maybe it’s the coffee aroma, the caffeine from my drink or the act of simply forcing myself to sit up and look like I’m studying that make cafes my go-to study spots. If that’s also the case for you, here are some aesthetic cafes to study at within walking distance around UC Berkeley.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO