Steelers to sign LB Myles Jack to two-year, $16M deal

Myles Jack is heading to Pittsburgh. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Myles Jack to find his next gig. The former Jaguars linebacker is signing with the Steelers, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year deal worth $16M.

Jacksonville’s spending spree was going to come with a cost, and the team ultimately decided to move on from their leading tackler on Tuesday. Jack inked a four-year, $57M deal ($33M guaranteed) with Jacksonville back in 2019.

With that said, Jack is still a productive player. He finished last season with 108 tackles in 15 starts, and he had a career-high 118 tackles as recently as 2020. The former second-round pick won’t turn 27 until September, so it makes sense that the Steelers still think he’s got something in the tank.

Many of the Steelers' initial free-agent moves were focused on offense, but the team has started adding to its defense. We learned Tuesday that the team was signing cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year deal.