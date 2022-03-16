ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers to sign LB Myles Jack to two-year, $16M deal

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQAuP_0ehP3SSn00
Myles Jack is heading to Pittsburgh. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Myles Jack to find his next gig. The former Jaguars linebacker is signing with the Steelers, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year deal worth $16M.

Jacksonville’s spending spree was going to come with a cost, and the team ultimately decided to move on from their leading tackler on Tuesday. Jack inked a four-year, $57M deal ($33M guaranteed) with Jacksonville back in 2019.

With that said, Jack is still a productive player. He finished last season with 108 tackles in 15 starts, and he had a career-high 118 tackles as recently as 2020. The former second-round pick won’t turn 27 until September, so it makes sense that the Steelers still think he’s got something in the tank.

Many of the Steelers' initial free-agent moves were focused on offense, but the team has started adding to its defense. We learned Tuesday that the team was signing cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year deal.

Comments / 2

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars release LB Myles Jack

Something had to give. After signing scores of high-end free agents on Monday, the Jaguars are releasing linebacker Myles Jack, according to a source who spoke with Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link). Jack led the Jags with 108 tackles last year, his sixth season in Jacksonville. Ultimately, however, he...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints, Deshaun Watson meet again

Watson holds a no-trade clause and, therefore, effectively holds the cards. Wilson hears that the Saints have been working hard to get the Texans quarterback on board and they may be on the verge of getting the go-ahead. Last night, we heard that Watson was “incredibly torn” about his decision...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Jaguars#Espn#American Football#Lb
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy