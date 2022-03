All of the sugar and lime in the caipirinhas at Favela Grill make it so you don’t even notice the heavy pours of cachaça. They’re delicious, and worth feeling like the personification of the upside-down head emoji the next morning. But matter what you drink at this Brazilian spot in Astoria, a few things need to be on your table, like Brazilian-style beef jerky and moqueca packed with big pieces of tender fish. During the week, it’s a low-key place filled with dates and families, but on weekends, the space fills up with groups drinking giant towers of beer while live bossa nova plays in the corner.

