With less than two months until the most exciting two minutes in sports returns to Louisville, Southerners across the region are gearing up for the big event. For many, that means selecting and styling the perfect race-day outfit. From bright spring florals in sophisticated silhouettes to dapper seersucker suits, attire is big part of the fun and fanfare the Kentucky Derby is known for. But the secret to dressing out for this classic Southern event is all in the hat.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO