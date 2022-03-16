These Bears are officially free agents as new league year opens

The NFL’s new league year has officially kicked off, where the Chicago Bears have made some moves official. That includes the additions of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

But there are now a slew of former Bears that are officially free agents after some pending transactions have become official at the start of the new league year. Leading the way is wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

There are still some in-house free agents that general manager Ryan Poles could bring back. But they now have an opportunity to explore opportunities outside of Chicago.

Here’s a look at the Bears who are officially free agents at the start of the new league year:

DT Eddie Goldman

RB Tarik Cohen

LB Danny Trevathan

