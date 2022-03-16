ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears release linebacker Danny Trevathan

By Alyssa Barbieri
 15 hours ago
The NFL’s new league year just kicked off, and the Chicago Bears made some announcements official and confirmed others that many fans saw coming.

One of those is the release of linebacker Danny Trevathan, who’s been with the Bears since 2016. Trevathan was one of former general manager Ryan Pace’s best free agent signings and a big-time contributor during his time in Chicago.

During his tenure in Chicago, Trevathan appeared in 67 games, including 62 starts, where he totaled 459 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 19 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, 21 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

But Trevathan struggled to stay healthy throughout his six-year tenure in Chicago, where he played just two full seasons in 2018 and 2020.

If the Bears were to release Trevathan before June 1, he’d cost another $8.9 million in dead cap to add to Chicago’s more than $40 million in existing dead cap for the 2022 season. The move would also free up $3.2 million in cap space. But if Trevathan were a post-June 1 cut, the dead cap would only be $2.4 million and free up $3.3 million in cap space.

Chicago officially announced three moves, which include the signings of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

The Bears also made the Khalil Mack trade to the Chargers and release of running back Tarik Cohen official.

