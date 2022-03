With the price of everything increasing, it’s hard to think of anything being affordable these days. Worries about inflation have been the biggest economic story of recent months. Month-over-month and year-over-year we’ve seen price increases at historic highs. And not make you depressed, but categories such as energy and vehicles have seen price increases of more than 40% since the beginning of 2021. But the good news is it could be worse. I know, I know. But turns out the Charlotte area ranks as the 10th most affordable large city to live in. Several other Carolina cities made the list for their respective sizes as well.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO