ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Which Netflix Series Conducted the Most Unlawful Acts?

By Alexis Zarycki
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay not to sound like a psycho, but I love some crime and horror. I am all about shows like American Horror Story and OZARK. The Netflix platform is a popular platform for shows that...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Story#Squid Game#Win
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

The 3 best New Netflix movies and shows coming this March 2022

Spring is here, and so is a whole new batch of new Netflix movies and TV shows that you'll be itching to add to your watch list. For starters, there's this month's crop of Netflix Originals, which includes the highly anticipated Bridgerton season 2, as well as new movies like sci-fi adventure The Adam Project and action thriller Black Crab. Crime drama Top Boy also returns for season 2 and The Andy Warhol Diaries, a documentary executive produced by Ryan Murphy, also arrives on the streamer this month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Disney Recently Yanked a 'Giant' Film From Netflix

The streak of Disney-movie exits continues at Netflix with a giant title no longer available. Steven Spielberg's big-budget adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel The BFG exited on Feb. 28. This leaves the movie without a streaming home. Although it seems like the perfect title to join Disney+, Disney has not announced when (or if) the movie will make it to its own streamer.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix secret codes: how to access all the hidden movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Latest Netflix Original Movie Takes Over Top 10

Netflix has gotten into the habit of releasing brand new original titles each and every Friday, and this weekend was no exception. The streaming service released multiple new originals on Friday morning, two of which have spent the weekend dominating the rotating Top 10 list. Sunday's edition of the daily list shows a new original movie in the top spot, following a highly anticipated spinoff series that was released as a Netflix original.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Toni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On Lifetime

Click here to read the full article. This April, Toni Braxton is returning to Lifetime. The “Breathe Again” singer will executive produce and star in two Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology movies as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur detective who investigates a slew of murders at her book club. The first film, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For, premieres on Saturday, April 2. It lays the foundation for the Fallen Angels Murder Club as each member must have a criminal record and a love for books. After unfortunately falling victim to insurance fraud at the hands of her...
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy