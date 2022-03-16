Road Rules: The headlight dilemma

It was only last month that a new ruling was published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that finally approves advanced adaptive headlights for use on cars sold in the United States. These adaptive driving beam (ADB) headlights will actively modify a vehicle's headlight beams to provide more illumination while reducing glare for oncoming vehicles. For most of us, headlight glare is more of an annoyance than anything else, but it's easy to see how being blinded by approaching headlights can be extremely dangerous if it happens at the wrong moment. General Motors has now come under fire for exactly this issue for certain previous-generation GMC Terrain models.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO