Road Rules: The headlight dilemma

By Doug Dahl
thenorthernlight.com
 3 days ago

Question: I have noticed a high number of cars and trucks without their lights on in bad weather. But here’s the thing: About 75 percent of them are black, dark blue, dark gray – the color of wet asphalt. I’m clueless about why people with dark-to-black cars see no need to...

CarBuzz.com

GMC Terrain's Dangerous Headlights MUST Be Fixed

It was only last month that a new ruling was published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that finally approves advanced adaptive headlights for use on cars sold in the United States. These adaptive driving beam (ADB) headlights will actively modify a vehicle's headlight beams to provide more illumination while reducing glare for oncoming vehicles. For most of us, headlight glare is more of an annoyance than anything else, but it's easy to see how being blinded by approaching headlights can be extremely dangerous if it happens at the wrong moment. General Motors has now come under fire for exactly this issue for certain previous-generation GMC Terrain models.
CAR AND DRIVER

725,000 GMC Terrain SUVs with Too-Bright Headlights Must Be Recalled

The headlights on more than 725,000 2010–2017 GMC Terrain SUVs are apparently too bright, although to date there's no evidence anybody has reported safety issues as a result. In 2019, GM asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to dismiss the problem because, aside from the lack of...
1070 KHMO-AM

Flashing Your Headlights Will Get You A Ticket in Missouri

We found out a few weeks ago that it is illegal for you to flash your headlights at an oncoming vehicle in Illinois, but is it illegal in Missouri?. Everyone should know that driving courtesy of dimming your lights when you pass another car is legal (and encouraged to do so). However, if you are caught using your headlights other than diming them for oncoming traffic, that is illegal. According to a book released from the Missouri Driver Guide,
PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
