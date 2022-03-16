ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 reasons why J.D. McKissic will not return to Washington

By Ivan Lambert
J.D. McKissic will not be back in the Burgundy and Gold next season.

McKissic agreed to a two-year deal Tuesday with the Buffalo Bills for around $7 million.

Many might be asking why McKissic is not returning.

So, here are five “POSSIBLE” reasons Why J.D. McKissic will not be in Washington for the 2022 season.

1. 6 Washington Commanders already count at least $10 million on the 2022 salary cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IBTF_0ehOhoKJ00
J.D. McKissic. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Honestly, I think perhaps most fans haven’t realized the number is that high. But it is true. Ereck Flowers ($10 million), Kendall Fuller ($11.125 million), Curtis Samuel ($12.625 million), William Jackson III ($13.812 million), Landon Collins ($15.707 million) yes, Landon is still on the books, and Carson Wentz (28.294 million).

2. J.D. McKissic couldn’t resist the opportunity to be play in a Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T51yr_0ehOhoKJ00
J.D. McKissic (41) runs for yardage during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo has won the AFC East the last two seasons, before being eliminated in the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs both seasons. Josh Allen is a young stud quarterback who passed for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. It is an opportunity for McKissic to pursue a ring. Who can fault him for that?

3. Perhaps with all the negative publicity, McKissic wanted to experience a fresh start?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nEaa_0ehOhoKJ00
J.D. McKissic (41) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The constant news of owner Daniel Snyder being investigated, the news of the bad workplace culture, the NFL team actually choosing to be called a “football team” for two seasons, signing a kicker who was not even a good college kicker, the owner insisting on drafting a quarterback because the passer went to school with his son, cutting your first-round QB during the regular season… None of that is good news and there will be “some” players either leaving or staying away because of it.

4. McKissic will be age 29 in August and suffered a neck injury in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoYzC_0ehOhoKJ00
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) is carted off the field. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With plenty of young running backs available in this 2022 NFL draft, it is very possible that Washington determined to move on from McKissic. J.D. does have six NFL running back seasons on his body. So a neck injury and turning 29 before the regular season begins might have been enough for Washington to give Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams the opportunity to succeed McKissic as the third-down back.

5. Washington may be counting more on Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117jLp_0ehOhoKJ00
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown were both big disappointments for Ron Rivera and Scott Turner in 2021. Both were expected to produce many big plays for the offense. However, both were injured, and neither brought much to the offense. Consequently, McKissic was often called upon out of the backfield and produced well until the neck injury. Rivera and Turner both believe they will get much more from Samuel and Brown this season, with Wentz throwing down-field more than Heinicke.

