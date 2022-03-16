ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dutcher, Pulliam, Bradley & Seiko preview NCAA Tournament

The San Diego State Aztecs have been a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament, as they're set to make their 9th appearance since 2010 on Thursday when they face the Creighton Bluejays in the Midwest Region. On Wednesday, Brian Dutcher, Matt Bradley, Trey Pulliam and Adam Seiko met with the media to discuss Thursday's matchup. Check out what they had to say below PLUS watch highlights from their final practice prior to taking the court on Thursday.

Craig Stammen on with John Kentera

San Diego Padres relief pitcher and players representative Craig Stammen joined the John Kentera Show on Friday.
