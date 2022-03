MURFREESBORO — They slowly emerged from the locker room as a group, each of their eyes moist, their expressions upside down in disappointment. Cane Ridge coach Marlin Simms and senior stars Brandon Miller and Ryan Oliver didn’t have magic words to ease their 69-67 loss to Bearden in the Class 4A quarterfinals, which dashed the Ravens’ hopes of becoming the first Metro Nashville Public Schools boys basketball team since 1981 to win the large-public school title.

