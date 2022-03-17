ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Crews respond to two-vehicle crash in South Toledo

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtqQC_0ehOPzDS00

Toledo fire crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday evening at Reynolds and Angola roads in South Toledo.

A total of three patients, two adults and one youth, were treated at the scene and transported via life squads to area hospitals. Injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported.

The call came in about 5:35 p.m. involving the crash between the SUV and pickup truck.

One person was trapped in a vehicle, the fire department said in an update.

Circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately known.

Two patients were transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and one to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, the fire department said.

No names were available.

