Get Tickets for the Spring Musical School House Rock

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Adele’s media blitz back in November included “An Audience with Adele,” which aired Sept. 21 on Britain’s ITV - two days after the release of her latest album, “30.” Now the special, filmed in front of a celebrity-filled audience at the London Palladium, comes across the pond to air at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 20, on NBC (WKYC Channel 3). The two-hour program includes new songs as well as older favorites and comes after Adele won three Brit Awards last month - including Album of the Year for a third time. “An Audience with Adele” will stream via Peacock starting Monday, March 21.
