Get Tickets for the Spring Musical School House Rock

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s “Ablaze” concert. In partnership with the Milwaukee Art Museum and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Present Music will premiere a new work commissioned by Daniel Kidane as part of a program that explores themes of identity. Kidane, whose music draws on his Eritrean and Russian heritage as well as his eclectic London upbringing, will be joined by No-No Boy, a multimedia project by Vietnamese-American artist Julian Saporiti who blends folk storytelling and archival imagery to tell the hidden history of Japanese internment camps in WWII America.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO