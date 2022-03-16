ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Tickets for the Spring Musical School House Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

A Broadway-bound musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. "It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful," the actor told The Associated Press.
#School House Rock Live
Colorado musician's solo concerts for a friendly fox have found online fame

Musicians found all sorts of ways to keep going during the pandemic. Andy Thorn found friendship with a fox. Weeks into his unfamiliar routine of staying home, Thorn got into a new routine of playing his banjo outside. He and his wife, Cecelia, moved into their house in the foothills of Boulder in 2015, but the life of a touring musician meant Thorn was always coming and going.
Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
Get your tickets for spring shows at the Prairie Center

Live entertainment returns to Schaumburg's Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts on March 20 with a magical production from Catapult. The shadow dance company that garnered international acclaim as a finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent continues to amaze audiences with incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes. With boundless imagination and nonstop action, Catapult is a kaleidoscope of storytelling that awes and astounds with transformations into a mountain, an elephant, a dragon, and even a helicopter.
Music Festival Canceled Just 3 Days Before Planned Start

The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.
Free Tickets to Present Music Concert

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s “Ablaze” concert. In partnership with the Milwaukee Art Museum and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Present Music will premiere a new work commissioned by Daniel Kidane as part of a program that explores themes of identity. Kidane, whose music draws on his Eritrean and Russian heritage as well as his eclectic London upbringing, will be joined by No-No Boy, a multimedia project by Vietnamese-American artist Julian Saporiti who blends folk storytelling and archival imagery to tell the hidden history of Japanese internment camps in WWII America.
Win Phish Tickets Exclusively on The Rock App

Here's how to win a pair of Phish tickets with The Rock App for the July 16th, 2022 show at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. We’ll send a code word on the app, Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). Call the Rock line directly as soon as you get it. Here’s the number 207-764-7625.
Music event set tomorrow

Local musical group “God’s Scrap Iron” will present a free concert tomorrow at 7 p.m.under the rotunda at El Progreso Memorial Library. The group often performs southern gospel music at area nursing homes, churches, and libraries, per their Facebook profile. The performance at the library will feature...
Tickets on sale now for 'The Sound of Music' in Cameron

The Calhoun Players will celebrate their 42nd season with the musical “The Sound of Music,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1-2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Highway 33, in Cameron. Tickets...
Dallas is one of only 14 cities on Lady Gaga summer stadium tour

International superstar Lady Gaga is on tour this summer and Dallas (well, Arlington) is on her very limited list. Called the Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, it's a special 14-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The tour promises to be a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan favorite hits, and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and Grammy-winning album.
Win tickets to a Ghost album playback in London

Calling all Ghost fans! We're giving away 50 pairs of tickets for a very special playback event in London to celebrate the release of Impera. In a unique collaboration between Kerrang!, Live Nation, MEATliquor and Crystal Head, 100 lucky Ghost fans will get the chance to hear the band's sensational fifth album in its entirety ahead of its release. There'll also be a few other surprises in store, so make sure you dress to impress!
Casino Insider: Why Fantasy Springs is getting ready to rock

Casino Insider is a weekly newsletter with all the best bets for food, entertainment and fun at Southern California’s casinos. It’s delivered to your inbox on Thursdays. Subscribe now. Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, will be performing with Dirty Honey on...
Adele’s 2-hour ‘An Audience with Adele’ set for Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Adele’s media blitz back in November included “An Audience with Adele,” which aired Sept. 21 on Britain’s ITV - two days after the release of her latest album, “30.” Now the special, filmed in front of a celebrity-filled audience at the London Palladium, comes across the pond to air at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 20, on NBC (WKYC Channel 3). The two-hour program includes new songs as well as older favorites and comes after Adele won three Brit Awards last month - including Album of the Year for a third time. “An Audience with Adele” will stream via Peacock starting Monday, March 21.
