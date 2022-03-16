N.Y. parents arrested after disabled son found dead with signs of malnourishment, bedsores

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- The parents of a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy were arrested this week in connection with his death last year.

According to a press release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, on May 9, 2021, deputies responded to a home where they found the unresponsive 17-year-old victim. He was reportedly transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was "severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body."

After the victim’s death, the Sheriff’s Office says an investigation was launched, and authorities interviewed the child’s teacher, doctors, parents, and physical and occupational therapists. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was concluded in February that the manner of the teen’s death was homicide, partially caused by infection and malnutrition.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother, Lisa Waldron, and stepfather, Anthony Waldron, were arrested Wednesday, March 16. They were reportedly charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. The Sheriff’s Office says their arraignment was also scheduled for March 16.