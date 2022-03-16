ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snakeskin Adds A Luxury Look To This Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

By Sneaker News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sequel to 2020’s controversial Nike Dunk Low Disrupt wasn’t quite what we expected. The first iteration of the women’s exclusive model sought to exaggerate the figure of the Dunk Low, a mission accomplished by the oversized panels and a thickened midsole....

sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
sneakernews.com

Nicole McLaughlin Teases Her Own Reebok Shoe

Upcycling queen Nicole McLaughlin has amassed a global fanbase for her deftness in creating something out of nothing. Drawing curious onlookers, fellow DIYers, and the world’s top creatives, McLaughlin’s ability to fashion used goods into actual wearable fashion has rendered her services indispensable to the culture, and the roster of partners she’s worked with, both in the sneaker and apparel industry, is proof that she’s truly revolutionized the way brands create product.
sneakernews.com

Best Look Yet At Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy”

It’s been six months since Drake dropped his sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy.” To commemorate the occasion, the Canadian megastar prepped an all-“White” Nike Air Force 1 Low via his NOCTA venture, but the pair didn’t release in time to accompany the album. Rumors earlier this year stated that the shoe had been scrapped due to issues with mass-producing the heart-shaped traction underneath the tip of the toe, but newly-surfaced images of the pair hint that a release date may happen after all.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High “I Got Next” Brings The Shoe Back To The Court

Storytelling for Nike takes many a different form: colorway, graphic, material, the list goes on. But more recently, the brand has incorporated far more text, previously celebrating their customer service with the Air Force 1 High Sculpt “We’ll Take It From Here.” This execution continues though now atop a Dunk High, whose heel spells out “I GOT NEXT.”
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears With Graffiti-Inspired Details

Over the last 37 years, the Nike Dunk Low has gone from basketball staple to streetwear icon. Recently, a pair covered in graffiti-reminiscent details emerged, suggesting the Swoosh is nodding to the design’s importance as the latter. Canvas-like panels appear all across the latest take on Peter Moore’s beloved...
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Hemp” Proffers A Handmade Quality

As they’re clearly occupied with Air Max Day, Nike has yet to commence the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary. That, however, hasn’t stopped the brand from revealing their commemorative offerings, which will include collaborations with Stussy, Civilist Berlin, and likely Drake. Plenty of GRs, too, are on the way, and even more — like this hemp-constructed colorway — are surfacing every day.
sneakernews.com

“Sanded Gold” Swooshes Land On The Next Women’s Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo

As spring and summer inch closer, NIKE, Inc. is unveiling a string of warm weather-appropriate propositions, with the latest arriving in the form of a Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo. A reimagined take on the first-ever Nike Basketball silhouette, the sneaker has historically favored simple, two-tone styles. Recently, a...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Scrap Returns In “Black/Navy”

The Nike Dunk Low has done a lot more in 37 years than some older designs. As the Swoosh has become more and more committed to sustainability, Peter Moore’s iconic creation has been reimagined with eco-conscious approaches that don’t sacrifice its “cool” factor. Case in point: a “Black/Navy” style of the sneaker’s Scrap iteration.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Gets Hot In Red And Orange

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, much like Mids, has undergone quite the boost in popularity. Over the course of the past few months alone, the silhouette has appeared in more than handful of noteworthy colorways, some of which even rival that of its older, original counterpart. And with the modified shoe’s latest appearance, it’s leaning on vibrant, Summer-appropriate hues.
sneakernews.com

This Nike Blazer Mid Takes Its Coffee With A Bit Of Milk

Between coffee and tea, Nike very evidently leans towards the former, as they’ve previously celebrated the caffeinated beverage via the Daybreak, Air Force 1, and, of course, the Blazer Mid ’77. And while not a part of any official collection, the latter silhouette is returning in a colorway thematically similar to these very offerings.
sneakernews.com

Another Nike Dunk Low “Black/White” Is On The Way

The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” has gone on to become one of the most popular takes on Peter Moore’s 37-year-old design. Recently, a similarly-colored proposition surfaced via official images, leading some to dub the pair the “Black Panda” colorway. Akin to some of the most...
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
sneakernews.com

Navy-Colored Overlays Land Atop This Nike Dunk Low “Graffiti” For Kids

The Nike Dunk Low currently boasts one of the most expansive catalogs in the brand’s footwear roster. Recently, Peter Moore’s 37-year-old design emerged in a few graffiti-accented styles, seemingly as part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection inspired by street art, culture and sport. Whereas a previously-surfaced pair...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High Is The Latest To Feature Pearl Studs

Through the Nike catalog, there exists a number of self-contained trends, most of which proliferate across a small collection of silhouettes. And the latest to be featured isn’t your typical exercise in overbranding; instead, the Swoosh is applying pearl studs to the uppers of the Air Max Plus, Air Force 1, and now the Dunk High.
sneakernews.com

Nike Dresses The Dunk High In “White” And “Football Grey”

When the Nike Dunk High was first making headway, it did so in a series of two-toned make-ups, most inspired by the universities that played under the Swoosh. Today (especially more recently), said color blocking has gradually lost out to bolder, collaborative takes, though many still prefer the simplicity of these colorways whenever they do appear. Thankfully, this “Football Grey” is among the few, and it’s likely to hit retailers as well as Nike.com later this season.
sneakernews.com

Nike Brings Back The Dunk Low “Kentucky” With A Few Tweaks

Nike can’t quite escape the “BE TRUE TO YOUR SCHOOL” pack, often dressing the Dunk Low in the beloved two-toned palettes of Michigan, St. Johns, and, of course, Kentucky. And here, almost two years after their last homage, the brand is once again channeling their love for the Wildcats, albeit with a few additions and tweaks to the colorway.
